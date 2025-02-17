The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 598.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $184.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

