The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 3.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $184.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

