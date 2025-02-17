Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Tharimmune in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

