Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after buying an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $183.03 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $158.90 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

