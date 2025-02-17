Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

