Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

OKE stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.