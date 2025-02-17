Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $81,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $203.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

