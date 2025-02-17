Systelligence LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 226,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,000. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

EVTR stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

