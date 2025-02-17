Systelligence LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

