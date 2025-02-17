Systelligence LLC Purchases 64,965 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up about 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 4.71% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,931,000. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

