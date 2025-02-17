Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Up 6.9 %
EVOL opened at $0.62 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
About Symbolic Logic
