Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) vs. Relx (NYSE:RELX) Head to Head Comparison

Swvl and Relx are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swvl and Relx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 1.47 $3.06 million N/A N/A Relx $9.91 billion 9.59 $2.22 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Swvl has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Swvl and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00 Relx 0 1 1 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Relx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Relx beats Swvl on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

