Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 1,642,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,630,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

