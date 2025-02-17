Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 76,913.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,212,000 after purchasing an additional 959,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 37.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,268,000 after buying an additional 880,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,480,000 after acquiring an additional 220,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5,123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $249.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

