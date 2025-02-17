Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 46,470 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 399.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Stash Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stash Investments LLC now owns 588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 455,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.60 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.