Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14,613.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,270,000 after acquiring an additional 257,345 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 523.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 159,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 133,667 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

