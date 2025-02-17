Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.13.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.