Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

