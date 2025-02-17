Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 7.7 %

KNSL opened at $449.77 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.87. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.78.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

