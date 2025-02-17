Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

