Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in MetLife by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,328 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $81.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

