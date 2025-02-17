Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 471.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,645 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 657,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 477,382 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 344,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 268,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.