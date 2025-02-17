Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

