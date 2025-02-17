STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $219.54 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.