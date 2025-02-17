State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.