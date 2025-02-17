State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Welltower were worth $58,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $151.96.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

