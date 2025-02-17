State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 1,550,000 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 812,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

