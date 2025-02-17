State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.16 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Creative Planning raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,196.00. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock worth $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

