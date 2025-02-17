State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $270.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

