SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,489.09 ($18.73) and last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($18.86), with a volume of 16266640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,507.50 ($18.96).
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.
SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
