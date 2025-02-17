Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $19.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $259,833.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,535.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 50,238 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $742,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,891,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,453.31. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,481 shares of company stock worth $1,380,714 over the last three months. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth $629,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Spire Global by 45.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 321.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

