Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,071.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $969.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

