SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $69,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,015,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $445.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

