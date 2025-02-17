Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,705,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,106 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $417,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $187.86 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $236.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

