SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.42%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
