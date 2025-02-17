SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWYUF remained flat at $17.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,233. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.42%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Recommended Stories

