Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

