Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
SLN stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $27.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLN
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silence Therapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.