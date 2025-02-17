Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

