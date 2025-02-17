Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $6.24 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,281,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

