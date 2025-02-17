Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.0522 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

