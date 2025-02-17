Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.59. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $607.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.