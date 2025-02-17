Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $491,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

