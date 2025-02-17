Short Interest in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Grows By 22.4%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 22,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Western Union Stock Up 1.5 %

WU opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,390,000 after acquiring an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

