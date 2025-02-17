Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Rises By 20.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 7.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.78. 1,501,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.