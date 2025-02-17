Short Interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Drops By 29.1%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 19,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 8,969,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 48,228 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 131,990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

