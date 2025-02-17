Short Interest in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Grows By 15.0%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 21,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
RBLX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.62. 6,355,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
