Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expands By 14.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 507,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.