Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Rises By 45.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OXLCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

