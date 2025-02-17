Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Decreases By 20.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OMRON Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. OMRON has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,476.78 and a beta of 1.01.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Equities research analysts predict that OMRON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

