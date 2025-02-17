Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Rises By 28.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.8 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
Shares of NDCVF remained flat at $12.74 during midday trading on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
